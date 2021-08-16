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There is Something Wrong with President Joe Biden
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42 views • August 16, 2021
Americans Want to Know the Mental State of President Joe Biden. A Lost and Confused Joe Biden is a Danger as President ! Do you thing he is Mentally Competent Enough to be President?
Biden is a Puppet and Not in Charge of his Administration. Americans Must Know if their President is Mentally Capable.
Biden is a Puppet and Not in Charge of his Administration. Americans Must Know if their President is Mentally Capable.
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