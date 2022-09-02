Paul Was First Who Realise That Jesus Never Intended For Us A Water Baptism

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17 For Christ sent me not to baptize, but to preach the gospel: not with wisdom of words, lest the cross of Christ should be made of none effect.
18 For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God. 1 Corinthians 1:17
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