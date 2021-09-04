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Sunset Warning
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61 views • September 04, 2021
Listen carefully and think about forming the NWA, New World Alliance which downs the NWO.
The goal of the Fallen & evil elite is to vacc as humanity with many sicknesses and especially nano-bots which are used to control and manipulate you via the new 5G & 6G frequencies. Ultimate goal is to get most sterilized, killed and those who remain fully controlled. It is Satan's plan for domination.
The goal of the Fallen & evil elite is to vacc as humanity with many sicknesses and especially nano-bots which are used to control and manipulate you via the new 5G & 6G frequencies. Ultimate goal is to get most sterilized, killed and those who remain fully controlled. It is Satan's plan for domination.
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