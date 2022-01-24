Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Is Your Doctor Attacking Your Heart BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.04.15)

68 views • January 24, 2022

Dr Daniels examines the latest break-through Study on ACS, the new name for Heart Disease and its shocking implications. Tune in. Think Happens.

What is killing those at high risk of Heart Disease?

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