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Jordan Berry Shares Laundromat Cashflow
Cashflow Ninja
Cashflow Ninja
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23 views • August 10, 2023

My guest in this episode is Jordan Berry. Jordan is a multi-laundromat store owner and business and commercial real estate agent.

Jordan looked high and low for information about getting into the laundromat industry when he first got in the business. The information he found was sparse, mostly generic, and ultimately was insufficient to keep him from making costly errors in his first two purchases. His frustration with this lack of information and the distress his costly mistakes caused drove him to create Laundromat Resource. Determined never to let a lack of information about the laundromat industry be the reason for someone to suffer the stress he did early on, he created a website in which he could provide thorough, transparent, and relevant information for other laundromat owners and prospective owners. Steadfast in his belief that we can all be better together, he works hard to make LaundromatResource.com a community dedicated to teaching one another, learning from one another, growing together, and succeeding together!

Interview Links:

Laundromat Resource https://www.laundromatresource.com/

Resources:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Subscribe To The Best Cashflow Niches™ Newsletter: www.cashflowninja.com/bestniches

Join My Inner Circle & Mastermind Cashflow Nirvana www.cashflowninja.com/nirvana

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Website: http://cashflowninja.com

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Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com

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