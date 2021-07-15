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Dr. Stella joins the Health Ranger to declare spiritual WAR against Satan's covid deception
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60846 views • July 15, 2021
Dr. Stella Immanuel declares SPIRITUAL WAR against Satan's COVID-19 deceptions

Interviewed by Mike Adams, Dr. Stella Immanuel talked about the spiritual battle that we are in now. What we’re dealing with is evil, she said. According to Immanuel, we can’t win by fighting with human strength only. We also need to address the spiritual battle, she said.

What the enemy is doing has nothing to do with science, Immanuel said, adding that we would be out of this pandemic if it’s about science. Adams said many people are starting to realize that now after seeing the suppression of treatments and cures that work, the attacks on frontline doctors who tell the truth and the attacks on women damaged by COVID-19 vaccines who are now speaking up about their experience. There is a demonic element at work here and the human race is the target, Adams said.

Immanuel also noted that the few presidents who rejected the COVID-19 vaccines got killed, such as Tanzanian President John Magufuli. Those freedom fighters fell, Immanuel said, because they fought the battle in the physical realm only. She said we need to engage in a spiritual battle and pray to God – because only God can defeat Satan.

Immanuel will hold a revival camp beginning July 25. It’s a prayer camp, she says, that will last for two weeks.

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