Why They Murdered Muammar Gaddafi
The Prisoner
Published a month ago
One of the 3,000 Hillary Clinton emails released by the State Department has revealed evidence that NATO’s plot to overthrow Gaddafi was fueled by their desire to quash the gold-backed African currency, and second the Libyan oil reserves.

Hillary Emails Reveal NATO Killed Gaddafi to Stop Libyan Creation of Gold-Backed Currency
https://www.globalresearch.ca/hillary-emails-reveal-nato-killed-gaddafi-to-stop-libyan-creation-of-gold-backed-currency/5594742

Why They Killed Gaddafi – Gold Dinar – Freedom from Debt – Water – Oil – Social Policies – Zionism
http://entityart.co.uk/why-they-killed-gaddafi-gold-dinar-freedom-from-debt-water-oil-social-policies-zionism-free-education-usury-great-leader-zioinists-murdered/

The Zionist Murder of Muammar Gaddafi
http://whyihateisrael2.blogspot.com/2011/10/jews-murder-zionist-murder-of-muammar.html

See also:

Libya & Gaddafi - The Truth you are not supposed to know

https://www.brighteon.com/0adee6d5-97f4-42c5-ac6f-e92408543967

“They will create a virus, pretend and sell the antidotes” – Muammar Gaddafi

https://www.brighteon.com/70899291-c526-41ff-bc69-2bb74b0156f2

Mirrored - MediaGiant

Keywords
murderlibyagaddafi

