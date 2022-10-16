Why They Murdered Muammar Gaddafi

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One of the 3,000 Hillary Clinton emails released by the State Department has revealed evidence that NATO’s plot to overthrow Gaddafi was fueled by their desire to quash the gold-backed African currency, and second the Libyan oil reserves.
Hillary Emails Reveal NATO Killed Gaddafi to Stop Libyan Creation of Gold-Backed Currency
https://www.globalresearch.ca/hillary-emails-reveal-nato-killed-gaddafi-to-stop-libyan-creation-of-gold-backed-currency/5594742
Why They Killed Gaddafi – Gold Dinar – Freedom from Debt – Water – Oil – Social Policies – Zionism
http://entityart.co.uk/why-they-killed-gaddafi-gold-dinar-freedom-from-debt-water-oil-social-policies-zionism-free-education-usury-great-leader-zioinists-murdered/
The Zionist Murder of Muammar Gaddafi
http://whyihateisrael2.blogspot.com/2011/10/jews-murder-zionist-murder-of-muammar.html
See also:
Libya & Gaddafi - The Truth you are not supposed to know
https://www.brighteon.com/0adee6d5-97f4-42c5-ac6f-e92408543967
“They will create a virus, pretend and sell the antidotes” – Muammar Gaddafi
https://www.brighteon.com/70899291-c526-41ff-bc69-2bb74b0156f2
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