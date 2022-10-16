Why They Murdered Muammar Gaddafi

One of the 3,000 Hillary Clinton emails released by the State Department has revealed evidence that NATO’s plot to overthrow Gaddafi was fueled by their desire to quash the gold-backed African currency, and second the Libyan oil reserves.
Hillary Emails Reveal NATO Killed Gaddafi to Stop Libyan Creation of Gold-Backed Currency
https://www.globalresearch.ca/hillary-emails-reveal-nato-killed-gaddafi-to-stop-libyan-creation-of-gold-backed-currency/5594742
Why They Killed Gaddafi – Gold Dinar – Freedom from Debt – Water – Oil – Social Policies – Zionism
http://entityart.co.uk/why-they-killed-gaddafi-gold-dinar-freedom-from-debt-water-oil-social-policies-zionism-free-education-usury-great-leader-zioinists-murdered/
The Zionist Murder of Muammar Gaddafi
http://whyihateisrael2.blogspot.com/2011/10/jews-murder-zionist-murder-of-muammar.html
See also:
Libya & Gaddafi - The Truth you are not supposed to know
https://www.brighteon.com/0adee6d5-97f4-42c5-ac6f-e92408543967
“They will create a virus, pretend and sell the antidotes” – Muammar Gaddafi
https://www.brighteon.com/70899291-c526-41ff-bc69-2bb74b0156f2
Mirrored - MediaGiant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.