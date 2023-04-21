X22 REPORT Ep. 3050a - [JB]/[CB] Makes A Move To Bring Down The Market To Shift Blame, Big Fail

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3050a - April 20, 2023

[JB]/[CB] Makes A Move To Bring Down The Market To Shift Blame, Big Fail

The people are pushing back, Macron can't even walk down the street, the people are not going to take it anymore. Food prices are rising very quickly in Europe. [JB] pushing those with good credit to pay for those with bad credit, sounds like socialism. The Biden admin making a move to bring down the markets.



