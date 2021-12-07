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CCP Bioweapon Whistleblower: "My Own Husband Tried to Kill Me"
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122 views • December 07, 2021
Dr. Li-Meng Yan is now best known for blowing the whistle on the Covid-19 origin. Despite continued threats on her life, she is still working to share evidence that the virus was created in a Wuhan lab. She says she has also teamed up with other brave physicians to share the truth, advocate for early treatment options and work to prevent another bioweapon release. Part 2 of 2.
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