'Situation in Gaza is beyond catastrophic' — UN's Farhan Haq

Says that patients lie down on the streets as hospitals are overstretched

Malnutrition deaths increase, and now almost 800.000 await IDF's takeover.

Adding: 🚨 Netanyahu’s Gaza City offensive APPROVED — reports (as Trump does nothing to prevent this Genocide there!)

Israel’s security cabinet has reportedly approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the IDF to launch a full-scale operation to conquer Gaza City, The Times of Israel reported, citing Axios and an Israeli official.

Until now, the IDF has largely avoided entering key parts of the city since the war began. The proposed operation is expected to require the mass evacuation of around 800,000 civilians currently residing in the area.