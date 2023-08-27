Create New Account
How Great Thou Art | Lauren Daigle | Lyrics
When I became a Christian this was one of the first songs I listened to. I have discovered recently that there are many different versions of this song, but this is the one I remember best.

LYRICS:

Oh Lord my God

When I in awesome wonder

Consider all the works Thy hand hath made


I see the stars

I hear the rolling thunder

Thy power throughout The universe displayed


And when I think of God, His son not sparing

Sent Him to die,

I scarce can take it in


That on the cross

My burden gladly bearing

He bled and died, To take away my sin


Then sings my soul, My Saviour God to Thee

How great thou art, How great thou art


Then sings my soul, My Saviour God to Thee

How great Thou art, How great Thou art


When Christ shall come

With shout of acclamation

And take me home

What joy shall fill my heart


Then I shall bow

In humble adoration

And then proclaim “My God

How great Thou art!”


And then sings my soul, My Saviour God to Thee

How great Thou art, How great Thou art


Then sings my soul, My Saviour God to Thee

How great Thou art, How great Thou art


How great Thou art, How great Thou art


How great Thou art, How great Thou art


How great Thou art, How great Thou art



