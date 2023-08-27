How Great Thou Art | Lauren Daigle | Lyrics

When I became a Christian this was one of the first songs I listened to. I have discovered recently that there are many different versions of this song, but this is the one I remember best.
LYRICS:
Oh Lord my God
When I in awesome wonder
Consider all the works Thy hand hath made
I see the stars
I hear the rolling thunder
Thy power throughout The universe displayed
And when I think of God, His son not sparing
Sent Him to die,
I scarce can take it in
That on the cross
My burden gladly bearing
He bled and died, To take away my sin
Then sings my soul, My Saviour God to Thee
How great thou art, How great thou art
Then sings my soul, My Saviour God to Thee
How great Thou art, How great Thou art
When Christ shall come
With shout of acclamation
And take me home
What joy shall fill my heart
Then I shall bow
In humble adoration
And then proclaim “My God
How great Thou art!”
And then sings my soul, My Saviour God to Thee
How great Thou art, How great Thou art
Then sings my soul, My Saviour God to Thee
How great Thou art, How great Thou art
How great Thou art, How great Thou art
How great Thou art, How great Thou art
How great Thou art, How great Thou art
