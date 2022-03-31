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The Trojan Horse Of Convention Of States Trying To Advance & Undermine Constitution
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32 views • March 31, 2022
The Convention Of States has now seen the House and Senate of the South Carolina legislature pass a resolution supporting an Article V Constitutional Convention, and yes, it is a Constitutional Convention. I point out that founder Mark Meckler called it that when he first started ConConCon.org, which you can see on the Wayback Machine filled with references to a Constitutional Convention. John Birch Society's Evan Mulch joins me in this episode to talk about how COS is a trojan horse and while many well-meaning patriots may have jumped on that bandwagon, they are unaware of the powers behind it and the damage it could do to the current situation in the US. We not only point out the problem, but put forth the hard to swallow pill of a solution, which is not a silver bullet, but educating an ignorant, godless populace.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-trojan-horse-of-convention-of-states-is-trying-to-advance-undermine-the-constitution-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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