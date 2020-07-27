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Landscape Design - Tampa, FL Backyard Makeover
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22 views • July 27, 2020
In this conceptual rendering, I've removed all of the multi-leveled and rotting wood decking - replacing it all with pavers except for a newly designed composite-wood hot tub deck. Added an outdoor firepit & seating area with a wood pergola and converted an old unused tool shed into a trendy new backyard outdoor sports bar & lounge.
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