Why is the U.S. so Afraid of June 2023? What the Hell is Going On? [BORZZIKMAN's Analysis]In case of a short-term default, GDP will fall by 0.6%, and the number of jobs will be reduced by 500,000. Even though the crises phenomena in the American economy are obvious, I would not expect any default. Everything that is happening now in the United States is a purely political show played by Republicans and Democrats. Although the level of degradation of political elites in the West has reached such a high level that it is also impossible to exclude the admission of default for the sake of solving their domestic political tasks.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN