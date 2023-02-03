Is Instagram Still Allowing Children To Be Trafficked On Their Platform?

I sat still because I reported many accounts since 2018. It's been a good while since I've logged on & scrolled accounts.
Maybe Zuckerberg & Friends need to be investigated to see if they are still making money off the blood & tears of children?
Don't forget children are sold one click away on Facebook too.
Do you remember when they hid the hashtag #baget from view after people caught on to the pages full of child porn & children for sale?
What do you think?
