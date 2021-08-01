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BREAKING NEWS: DISASTER STARTS AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT! TRIPLE THREAT EVICTION, UNREST, FOOD SHORTAGES
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720 views • August 01, 2021
‘We are going to collapse’ renters are warning – the entire system is going to collapse!" Job losses are expected to go up again in the next 6 months and I am talking about losses back in the millions again! What little savings people have left are going to vanish!
Watch our interview with Neil McCoy-Ward here: https://youtu.be/Vxs6s3coCw4
Watch our interview with Neil McCoy-Ward here: https://youtu.be/Vxs6s3coCw4
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