The Secret to Knowing if your SVG Works - Here's How!
18 views
channel image
DaveKettner
Published 17 hours ago |

Before you sell another SVG, make sure you check it to make sure that it is a true SVG cut file that will work in home cutting machines like Cricut and Silhouette. In this video training, I teach you how to check make sure your SVG files work correctly. Don't trust SVG from anywhere including software SVG downloading, Fiverr conversions, or design pack buys. Make sure before you get angry customers leaving you negative reviews.


Here are the links that I mentioned in this video training:

- Cricut Design Space free software download: https://design.cricut.com/#/


Please like, subscribe and click on the bell notification to be notified as I release each video in this series of free video training.


Want to learn how to sell on Etsy/Amazon correctly, check out my page here: http://davekettner.com/etsy


ENJOY!


Dave

Keywords
how to make sure your svg workscricut design spacesvg cut filesdoes the canva svg workdoes my svg workcan i sell my svg

