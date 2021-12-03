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Ask Dr. Jane Metaverse, self assembling nanotechnology through vaccinations
WGON
WGON
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400 views • December 03, 2021
Dr. Jane joins the Stew Peters Show to answer questions that audience members have submitted about the experimental death jab, Covid Tyranny updates, Nano-sensors, and Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse.
https://rumble.com/vq3bvi-ask-dr.-jane-metaverse-self-assembling-nanotechnology-through-vaccinations.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Stew+Peters+Show&ep=2

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy