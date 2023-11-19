MEDICAL FREEDOM’S ‘TEXAS SIZED’ WIN!

Del Bigtree at the HighWire





Nov 17, 2023





Founder and Executive Director OF Texans for Medical Freedom, Jackie Shlegel, joins Del to share the monumental legal win this week in Texas and how she played an integral part in helping get SB7 passed, which protects private employees from being mandated to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Jackie details how she worked closely with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to pass this historic legislation.





#SB7 #GregAbbott #TxLege #MedicalFreedom





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3wc4ty-medical-freedoms-texas-sized-win.html