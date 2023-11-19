Create New Account
MEDICAL FREEDOM’S ‘TEXAS SIZED’ WIN!
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Nov 17, 2023


Founder and Executive Director OF Texans for Medical Freedom, Jackie Shlegel, joins Del to share the monumental legal win this week in Texas and how she played an integral part in helping get SB7 passed, which protects private employees from being mandated to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Jackie details how she worked closely with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to pass this historic legislation.


#SB7 #GregAbbott #TxLege #MedicalFreedom


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3wc4ty-medical-freedoms-texas-sized-win.html

