ZIRCON Hypersonic Missiles blew up Bunkers with SBU and NATO officers who Oversaw Attacks on CRIMEA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In Kiev, independent monitoring services recorded the largest number of explosions. In total, within 5 hours, almost 90 Russian missiles rained down on Kiev, including 200 kamikaze drones of various types. The targets of these Russian missiles and drones were mainly Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities. In particular, Russia struck such Kiev plants as 'Radar', 'Unmanned Technologies', 'Mayak', 'Ukr Armo Tech', 'Aircraft Repair Plant No. 410', as well as the Kiev state-owned 'Burevestnik' Plant. .................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!