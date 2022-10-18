In Focus - Biden Re-Ups Trump-Era Title 42 Policy For Venezuelans

John Zandrozny joined "In Focus with Addison Smith" to discuss Biden's re-upping of the Trump-era Title 42 policy to deport foreign nationals who enter the country illegally. However, Biden's new approach is designed to target Venezuelan migrants, a move Zandrozny says is because the President doesn't want people who are fleeing communism to come to America since he knows they won't support him for re-election.
