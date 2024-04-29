11 THINGS I WISH I KNEW BEFORE WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY & GASTRIC BYPASS

Weight loss surgery is a controversial subject to say the least. Four months ago I had gastric bypass surgery in Mexico. Bariatric surgery is never easy but to have it and be a part of the medical tourism business was pretty scary. Then I got home and the real struggle to lose weight began. I'm sharing with you some of the complications I faced from having RNY, and some of the mental, emotional and physical challenges I've face and that I wish I knew before I had weightloss surgery.To know CLICK HERE:- https://zip.lu/3iFMz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.