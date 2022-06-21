SEDATED STATE by Sedated State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We recorded this song in 2018 but it seems even more poignant now than it was then! Thanks to all those who have the courage and morality to get the truth out there and who have inspired us to make this video. The clips are kindly shared by several talented and artistic creators and we appreciate it very much.
Stay free XX
-Sedated State
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wChZefkMSxo
Sedated State