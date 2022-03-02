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Ep. 321 Biological Warfare w/ Justin Andersch | The Daily Dose
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Ep. 321 Biological Warfare w/ Justin Andersch | The Daily Dose

Part 1: Just Andersch is the founder of "Cannabis and Combat". "The road to righteousness is not paved in complacency and comfort. As our culture strays further from this path, a select few are challenging the tidal wave of evil that seeks to undo generations liberty and freedom."

Guest info: Search for "Cannabis and Combat" on the web to see Justin Andersch on Rumble, Instagram, Roku, Foxhole, or Twitch.

Part 2: More on the cabal's efforts are coming out day by day as the light is shone onto the darkness. Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine. Josh looks at the news and events of the day and strings the pearls he finds and explains the narrative how he sees it.

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