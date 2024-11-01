Danger of Chemtrails - Agriculture Defense Coalition UN Presentation 2007

Rosalind Peterson was a Keynote Speaker at the 60th Annual DPI/NGO Conference on Climate Change (New York on September 5-7, 2007.) She spoke about agriculture and the negative impacts of experimental weather modification and other atmospheric programs on tree and plant health, increasing UV Radiation, aviation impacts on climate, and other important issues. Since then she has presented her United Nations Power Point Presentation to colleges, universities and interested groups. She has also been interviewed on numerous radio and television programs.

In 1995, Rosalind, now retired, became a certified California United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Farm Service Agency Agriculture Crop Loss Adjustor. She worked in more than ten counties throughout California. Many crop losses throughout the State can be attributed to weather related causes. She worked for five years for the Mendocino County Department of Agriculture as an Agriculture Technologist before being hired by the USDA Farm Service Agency in Mendocino County, California.

