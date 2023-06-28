The War on Ivermectin Continues - Emerald Robinson With Guest Dr. Pierre Kory

(June 27, 2023) Dr. Pierre Kory reacts to the latest regarding the war on Ivermectin and the fact that the U.S. military is STILL giving the "unvaccinated", like 'Army Public Health Center' First Lt. Mark C. Bashaw, the boot.
Dr. Pierre Kory: https://drpierrekory.com/
Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN): https://icandecide.org
The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://rumble.com/v2woax0-the-war-on-ivermectin-continues.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.