The War on Ivermectin Continues - Emerald Robinson With Guest Dr. Pierre Kory
Prevent Global Genocide
(June 27, 2023) Dr. Pierre Kory reacts to the latest regarding the war on Ivermectin and the fact that the U.S. military is STILL giving the "unvaccinated", like 'Army Public Health Center' First Lt. Mark C. Bashaw, the boot.


Dr. Pierre Kory: https://drpierrekory.com/


Dr. Pierre Kory's new book "War on Ivermectin: The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the Pandemic": https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/war-on-ivermectin-pierre-kory-dr/1143485700


Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN): https://icandecide.org


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson:  https://rumble.com/v2woax0-the-war-on-ivermectin-continues.html

healthbig pharmacurrent eventsdiscriminationcorruptionmilitaryusvaccinewarmedicinepandemiccrimes against humanityinformed consentdischargecovidivermectinemerald robinsonpierre korymark bashawthe absolute truth

