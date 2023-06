The War on Ivermectin Continues - Emerald Robinson With Guest Dr. Pierre Kory

(June 27, 2023) Dr. Pierre Kory reacts to the latest regarding the war on Ivermectin and the fact that the U.S. military is STILL giving the "unvaccinated", like 'Army Public Health Center' First Lt. Mark C. Bashaw, the boot.





Dr. Pierre Kory's new book "War on Ivermectin: The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the Pandemic": https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/war-on-ivermectin-pierre-kory-dr/1143485700





