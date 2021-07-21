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COVID VACCINES COMBINED W/ WIFI/5G CAUSE MASSIVE PROGRAMMED CELL DEATH (UPDATE FROM RICARDO DELGADO)
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1017 views • July 21, 2021
IF YOU'VE BEEN VACCINATED GET OUT OF 5G CITIES AND STAY AWAY FROM WIFI ROUTERS, CELL PHONES, SMART METERS AND CELL TOWERS!
Source: Magical Hoof
Source: Magical Hoof
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