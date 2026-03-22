Two Iranian journalists report from the Strait of Hormuz: ships have shut down engines, awaiting clearance to pass.

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Finland’s president, Alexander Stubb, has publicly put into words what many in Europe are quietly thinking: the era of the U.S. as the uncontested “hegemon of good” is over. In his interview with The Sunday Telegraph, he singled out the American strikes on Iran—launched without prior consultation with its allies—as a clear sign that Washington is no longer acting as a consensus‑building leader, but as a power that decides and then explains later.

When asked how to describe the U.S.’s current role, Stubb reportedly said he would not use any neat adjective, but that the United States still exercises a different type of hegemony: one that is militarily and economically dominant, but far less dependent on the approval of its traditional partners. His message is that Washington is still the strongest player, but the old reflex of “we consult, then act” has been replaced by a more unilateral, transactional logic.