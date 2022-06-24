Own Your Own Stuff E4 Healing Feminine Wounds

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Why is female connection so important and what has damaged our sisterhood? Who are our real sisters and how do we start to connect? And what can we own within ourselves to grow in the love frequency vibration? These are some of the questions I put to my guest on today’s show, Katherine Eden, a Doula and Social Worker turned Cycles & Circles Teacher, wildling and Sacred Business Guide. Plus we explore the role women are playing in the breaking down of the patriarchal society. To contact Katherine head to her website www.katherineeden.com or find her on Instagram where she shares a lot of free teaching www.instagram/katherineeden_rewilding To contact Jane or book for a coaching session head to www.janedonovan.com.au www.lifesource.global