JESUS CHRIST”S – SERMON ON THE MOUNT **

** Then he went around throughout the whole of Galilee, teaching in their synagogues and preaching the good news of the kingdom and curing every sort of disease and every sort of infirmity among the people. And the report about him went out into all Syria and they brought him all those fairing badly, distressed with various diseases and torments, demon possessed and epileptic and paralyzed persons, and he cured them. Consequently great crowds followed him from Galilee and Decapolis and Jerusalem and Judea and from the other side of the Jordan.

Matthew 5:

When he saw the crowds he went up into the mountain; and after he sat down his disciples came to him;

2 and he opened his mouth and began teaching them, saying:

3 “Blessed are those conscious of their spiritual need,” since the kingdom of the heavens belongs to them.”

4 “Blessed are those who morn, since they will be comforted.’

5 “Blessed are the mild-tempered ones, since they will inherit the Earth.’

6 “Blessed are those hungering and thirsting for righteousness, since they will be filled.”

7 “Blessed are the merciful, since they will be shown mercy.”

8 “Blessed are the pure in heart, since they will see God.”

9 “Blessed are the peaceable, since they will be called ‘sons of God.’”

10 “Blessed are those who have been persecuted for righteousness’ sake, since the kingdom of the heavens belongs to them.”

11 “Blessed are you when people reproach you and persecute you and lyingly say every sort of wicked thing against you for my sake.”

12 “Rejoice and leap for joy, since your reward is great in the heavens; for in that way they persecuted the prophets prior to you.”

13 “You are the salt of the Earth; but if the salt loses its strength, how will its saltiness be restored? It is no longer usable for anything but to be thrown outside to be trampled on by men.”

14 “You are the light of the world. A city cannot be hid when situated upon a mountain.”

15 “People light a lamp and set it, not under the measuring basket, but upon the lampstand, and it shines upon all those in the house.”

16 “Likewise let your light shine before men, that they may see your fine works and give glory to your Father who is in the heavens.”