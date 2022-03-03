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Christian Oesch - "To win without fighting is best" …a clue coming out of neutral Switzerland, the home of the most influential NGOs (WHO, WEF, BIS, UN etc.) in the World.
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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25 views • March 03, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you to
Freedom International Livestream
Tuesday, March 1, 2021 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Christian Oesch
Topic: "To win without fighting is best"
…a clue coming out of neutral Switzerland, the home of the most influential NGOs (WHO, WEF, BIS, UN etc.) in the World.
https://www.vereinwir.ch/

Brief Bio:
Christian Oesch, is one of the leading Swiss opponents in the instrumentalization of 5G and the Corona agenda. His presentations show how the federal governments and politics are driving this development forward. Join us to learn more about the connection between 5G and Corona, the banking system, government control, why we need to keep an eye on Switzerland and Sweden and more.


Other follow up info post livestream:
Perfect, here is the German Post from our Website, which links on over to the secured German version ‘ no one should be able to delete it etc. You can translate our website with Google translate, its all on our site…… pretty good translations, at least you can see about 75% accuracy these days.
Website
https://www.vereinwir.ch/freedom-international-livestream-usa-mit-christian-oesch-schweiz-was-ist-mit-5g-und-mehr-deutsche-uebersetzung/

https://t.me/TranslatedPressDE
Telegram
https://t.me/VereinWIR

Interview Council

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path




PDFs/Links/URLs from Christian:

attached PDF -CCP Chinese Defence Minister Speech attached
attached PDF - Preparedness Handbook (Checklist for the most important items)

Schweizerischer Verein WIR Website (Christian Oesch, President)
https://www.vereinwir.ch

Preparedness Handbook (Checklist for the most important items)
https://www.vereinwir.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Preparedness-Handbook-2021_www.vereinwir.ch_.pdf

What’s Really Behind WHO’s Plan to Create an International ‘Pandemic Treaty?’
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-plan-international-pandemic-treaty/?itm_term=home

Digital documentation of COVID-19 certificates: vaccination status: technical specifications and implementation guidance, 27 August 2021
https://apps.who.int/iris/handle/10665/343361

Schweiz für globalen Pandemie-Vertrag - Berset eröffnet WHO-Treffen
https://www.swissinfo.ch/ger/alle-news-in-kuerze/schweiz-fuer-globalen-pandemie-vertrag---berset-eroeffnet-who-treffen/46644068

WEF - the Forum of Young Global Leaders / YGL Profiles - Search
http://www.weforum.org/community/forum-young-global-leaders

Chinese Defence Minister Speech PDF https://www.vereinwir.ch/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Chinese-Defence-Minister-Speech.pdf
Interview Post on our website: https://www.vereinwir.ch/freedom-international-livestream-usa-with-christian-oesch-switzerland-to-win-without-fighting-is-best-original-english/
Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjustice
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