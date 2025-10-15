Letting Go of Grudges and Saying No to Gossip Equals True Forgiveness - Brad Hambrick

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Forgiveness isn’t between you and another person - it’s about wisdom versus folly. Brad Hambrick shares thoughtful insight into the freeing power of forgiveness. Brad is the pastor of counseling at The Summit Church, and he explains the difference between true forgiveness and bitterness. He also talks about the occasional need to draw healthy boundaries with those who continue to perpetrate hurt upon our lives. All of us are equally sinful, Brad reminds us, but not all of our sin is equally destructive. Scripture calls us into community with other believers, and sometimes we need their help to step into a place where we can truly forgive. Importantly, Brad points out that true forgiveness promises never to use someone’s transgressions against them in the future.
TAKEAWAYS
When someone tells you they’re sorry, believe them
Sometimes we use ‘oopsie-grade’ responses to ‘sin-grade’ offenses
Forgiveness does not mean that we don’t hurt anymore, but it does invite others to join us in a healthier lifestyle
Forgiveness accepts the responsibility of bringing a real hurt to someone’s attention
Making Sense of Forgiveness book: https://amzn.to/42tf1R5
