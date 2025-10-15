BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Letting Go of Grudges and Saying No to Gossip Equals True Forgiveness - Brad Hambrick
9 views • 1 day ago

Forgiveness isn’t between you and another person - it’s about wisdom versus folly. Brad Hambrick shares thoughtful insight into the freeing power of forgiveness. Brad is the pastor of counseling at The Summit Church, and he explains the difference between true forgiveness and bitterness. He also talks about the occasional need to draw healthy boundaries with those who continue to perpetrate hurt upon our lives. All of us are equally sinful, Brad reminds us, but not all of our sin is equally destructive. Scripture calls us into community with other believers, and sometimes we need their help to step into a place where we can truly forgive. Importantly, Brad points out that true forgiveness promises never to use someone’s transgressions against them in the future.



TAKEAWAYS


When someone tells you they’re sorry, believe them


Sometimes we use ‘oopsie-grade’ responses to ‘sin-grade’ offenses


Forgiveness does not mean that we don’t hurt anymore, but it does invite others to join us in a healthier lifestyle


Forgiveness accepts the responsibility of bringing a real hurt to someone’s attention



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://rstr.co/kerusso/tina

Making Sense of Forgiveness book: https://amzn.to/42tf1R5


🔗 CONNECT WITH BRAD HAMBRICK

Website: https://bradhambrick.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brad.hambrick.5

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bradhambrick/

X: https://x.com/BradHambrick


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #bradhambrick #forgiveness #love #faith #peace #god #healing #jesus #hope #grace #life #believe #spirituality #pray #wisdom #trust #selflove #happiness #meditation #compassion #prayer #forgive #gratitude #bible #truth #spiritual #mercy #motivation #jesuschrist #christian #mentalhealth #religion #thankful #selfcare #calm #inspiration #christ #faithful #kindness #church #family #christianity #strength #gospel #freedom #repent #repentance


Keywords
forgivenesshealingemotionalpastormental healthforgivecounselingoffensenarcissisticgossiptina griffincounter culture mom showbrad ham brickthe summit churchsoul work
