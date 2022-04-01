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A Strategy of Tensions
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40 views • April 01, 2022
The method of divide-and-conquer is as old as Julius Caesar. This tactic--called "A Strategy of Tensions" by the CIA--is still widely used today. Domestically, this divisive technique manifests as "Identity Politics," where various demographics are pitted against each other (In a ploy to distract them from the Ruling Elite). Illustrative of this strategy on the international stage is the current crisis in the Ukraine, which is really a method to pit Germany against Russia and China, in order to sabotage The New Silk Road that China is building across the Eurasian landmass. A question: Can the New World Order crowd unify the world (which their model calls for) by dividing it? Is fragmenting the planet ironically hurting their One World Government goal? And if so, can Humpty Dumpty be put back together again?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Yes Minister https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37iHSwA1SwE
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Yes Minister https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37iHSwA1SwE
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