Dr. William Makis - COVID-19, Cancer, Fenbendazole & Ivermectin - Infowars
Alex Jones on Infowars speaks with Dr. William Makis who is a Canadian physician known for his work in oncology, with a focus on innovative diagnostics and theranostics, and he is a huge advocate for repurposed drug approaches in cancer care with medications such as Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.
They go into talking extensively about COVID-19, turbo cancers being caused by COVID-19 vaccines, using Fenbendazole and Ivermectin to treat cancer, COVID-19 vaccine injuries, and more.