Dr. William Makis - COVID-19, Cancer, Fenbendazole & Ivermectin - Infowars
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
272 views • 20 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMedicine

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Dr. William Makis - COVID-19, Cancer, Fenbendazole & Ivermectin - Infowars


Alex Jones on Infowars speaks with Dr. William Makis who is a Canadian physician known for his work in oncology, with a focus on innovative diagnostics and theranostics, and he is a huge advocate for repurposed drug approaches in cancer care with medications such as Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.


They go into talking extensively about COVID-19, turbo cancers being caused by COVID-19 vaccines, using Fenbendazole and Ivermectin to treat cancer, COVID-19 vaccine injuries, and more.

Keywords
ivermectin cancerivermectin cancer treatmentfenbendazole cancer treatmentdr william makis ivermectin cancerdr william makis cancer treatmentdr william makis fenbendazole cancerdr william makis alternative cancer treatmentdr william makis cancer treatments and ivermectin infowarscancer treatments and ivermectininfowars dr william makis
