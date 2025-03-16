How RFK Jr already proved himself with Dr Richard Bartlett on TheHighWire

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Richard Bartlett, MD: Having RFK involved at this time, we never needed him more. - Del Bigtree: Did you find him pushing an agenda? Because that's what he's being accused of.



Richard Bartlett, MD: He's not pushing anything. He called me after we treated the patients and talked for 20 or 30 minutes. He called me! Who does that? Who checks with the front line and checks on the patients? Who is that concerned, that's a part of the federal health care system? Never before, not pushing anything, looking for facts, looking for information, validating it, looking at the studies, after he talked to me, speaking with the other doctor about his perspective, I don't see an agenda. I see someone who wants the facts out to the American people. I've never seen transparency like we're seeing right now.

And patients deserve, parents deserve transparency before they make a decision. I think if we ever needed RFK to be in that position, he's already proving himself.

02/13/2025 - The HighWire DOCTOR AND PARENTS AT THE EPICENTER OF TEXAS MEASLES OUTBREAK: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/exclusive-doctor-and-parents-at-the-epicenter-of-texas-measles-outbreak/