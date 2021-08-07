This JAB IS Designed To KILL!

Eric Clapton, Ben Stein and countless others sound the alarm on the severe and deadly side effects of the Russian Roulette Covid "vaccine".Don't get the JAB unless you like Graphene Oxide & Spike Proteins in your bloodstream. Refer to Dr. David Martin, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Jane Ruby’s research on the MRNA Vaccine. It's not a Vaccine, it's an experimental injection. Spike Proteins are on the U.S. Governments list of Bio-Warfare items, in other words the SPIKE PROTEINS are Chemical Warfare Agents.Short version for attention-deficit Sheeple:Vaxx causes injected humans to produce spike protein.-Spike protein is toxic, causing multiple cardiovascular diseases ... bloodclots, heart failure, etc., leading ultimately to death for many. It also targets ovaries to render females sterile.They are attacking the blood because that is where the Holy Spirit is!Once the jab is introduced the HOLY SPIRIT will leave it, it can not coexist with it - BECAUSE YOU ARE ALTERING GOD/Nature CREATION with RNA JAB."So many people have been so dumbed down over years of brain washing by the corrupt medical system and the main stream news that they are incapable of making a rational decision about a very dangerous unnecessary injection of what is DEADLY POISON.. They just do not realize, even when confronted by statistics and first hand information that what they have decided to do may well end their life.........500,000 Americans dead........The worst atrocity in the Nations history......AND STILL THEY LINE UP, like Lemmings waiting their turn to take the plunge off the cliff: - XXXXOOOO77And remember: ALL quackcines are poison, NO exceptions!source: