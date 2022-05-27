China Aims To Expand Footprints in South Pacific Region

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05/26/2022 Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi embarked on a 10-day visit to the Pacific taking in eight countries .Beijing seeked to secure a sweeping economic security deal with 10 countries that would mean a dramatic military expansion of its influence in the region. The biggest fear and concern is that the security deal between Solomons and China could eventually establish a military base on the islands, just 2,000km from Australia’s east coast. And this may be a move to checkmate.