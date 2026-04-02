ISRAEL'S DELUSIONAL "ACE IN THE SLEEVE" AND THE "NOT A WAR" IS ENDING

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ISRAEL'S PIPELINE PIPE DREAM
Trump/Lutnick press conference - "Leaving Iran"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PFxiJHHKWc
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Orr3xvF1mU4
Daniel Davis (X) https://x.com/DanielLDavis1/status/2039119506321100936
Trump tells aides he is willing to end Iran war without reopening Hormuz
https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-891724
“Israel can and should be a bridge between the Gulf states and Europe”
https://www.jpost.com/conferences/article-891680
Old "Tapline" Map https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-N8joSgclXHI/TwEsC1kA6TI/AAAAAAAAAmg/K0Hp2hFQ9mE/s1600/Tapline.png
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
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Mirrored - Remarque88
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!