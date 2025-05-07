Super Troll Islands (1994, SNES)

Super Troll Islands is a platformer developed by British company Millennium Interactive and published by ASC Games (American Softworks Corporation) (in Europe and North America) and Kemco (in Japan).



The game is based in the toyline Trolls. An evil mist by the Evil Overlord has engrossed the islands of the Trolls, taking the colour from all things and blocking the light. Four Trolls set out to repel the mist and bring back the light.



You can choose between four different Trolls to play. Each of them has slightly different abilities, e.g. regarding swimming. You can select a different Troll at any time. However, if a Troll looses all of his health, you cannot select him any more, similar to Konami's Ninja Turtles games on the Game Boy.

You can pick up items and either throw them or use/consume them. You also have a stock of custards you can throw. After one or several hits, an enemy is covered in custard, and you can them eat him by toughing. Otherwise, he will shake off the custard after a while.

In each level, you need to re-colour the environment by simply walking over the mono-coloured ground. Once everything you can walk over is re-coloured, you go to the next level.

