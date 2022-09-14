Create New Account
Abbotsford Police bring the car and assault rifles for some pictures
Tim Felger
Published 2 months ago

The APD was so kind to bring a car down for props. The copper asked me if I wanted him to turn the lights on? I told him to just park in the bus stop and put on the flashers. I also said to Go have a coffee and a donut and come back in 15 minutes. I told them we did not need the Assault rifles to fight a Drug War. 

trumppoliticselectionbushcanadavote9-11marijuanadrug warabbotsfordtim felger

