Abbotsford Police bring the car and assault rifles for some pictures

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The APD was so kind to bring a car down for props. The copper asked me if I wanted him to turn the lights on? I told him to just park in the bus stop and put on the flashers. I also said to Go have a coffee and a donut and come back in 15 minutes. I told them we did not need the Assault rifles to fight a Drug War.