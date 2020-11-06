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What Happens Next? - God In A Nutshell Project - Trey Smith
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53 views • November 06, 2020
On one end; there is a lot of fear that the nation is over. On the other end: Most that I speak with would have been worried if this looked any other way. In fact, it could look much worse before it looks better.
I lay this prophetic video in your hands. I really felt I was suppose to make to make this video
The Lord is at work in all of this. It is time to become strong as people of the Lord.
That is where you are right now.
https://godinanutshell.com/
I lay this prophetic video in your hands. I really felt I was suppose to make to make this video
The Lord is at work in all of this. It is time to become strong as people of the Lord.
That is where you are right now.
https://godinanutshell.com/
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