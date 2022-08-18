Breaking News in Australia 😳👀

CEO's + management teams of companies that chose to mandate non FDA approved experimental gene altering MRNA spike protein fake ‘vaccines’ for a virus with a 99.97% survival rate, need to be punished.





Government mandates are not constitutional law, but mere ‘suggestions’ by government, so every company had a choice and need to be held accountable.





The segregation of people in apartheid South Africa due to their skin colour was not ok, the same as it was not ok to segregate employees due to their private health choices during COVID.





If you were coerced, bullied, segregated or even fired from your job for refusing the jab, you should take legal action and make an example of them in the courts.





Treating people differently and discriminating against staff for their private health choices (or any reason for that matter) was/is unacceptable.





‘I was just following orders’ is not an excuse.





The reputation of companies will be destroyed in the public square of opinion 😉





Nuremberg 2.0





MTB