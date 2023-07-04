Create New Account
CITIC Group, which is owned by several CCP kleptocrats families, acquired a 20% stake in the Canadian company Ivanhoe Mining, in 2018
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Tuesday

06.29 Ava on The Ryan Matta Show

多个中共盗国贼家族拥有的中信集团2018年收购加拿大Ivanhoe矿业20%的股份，2020年1月黑石首次宣布ESG投资策略.

CITIC Group, which is owned by several CCP kleptocrats families, acquired a 20% stake in the Canadian company Ivanhoe Mining, in 2018, and Blackstone announced its ESG investment strategy for the first time in January 2020.

