https://gettr.com/post/p2kxwkef54c
06.29 Ava on The Ryan Matta Show
多个中共盗国贼家族拥有的中信集团2018年收购加拿大Ivanhoe矿业20%的股份，2020年1月黑石首次宣布ESG投资策略.
CITIC Group, which is owned by several CCP kleptocrats families, acquired a 20% stake in the Canadian company Ivanhoe Mining, in 2018, and Blackstone announced its ESG investment strategy for the first time in January 2020.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@ryanmatta @mosenglish @moschinese
