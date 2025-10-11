Russia’s Soyuz-5 rocket passes crucial first stage static fire tests

The tests took place at Roscosmos’ Research and Testing Center for the Rocket and Space Industry.

🟠 Block is equipped with the domestically made RD-171MV rocket engine, which is fueled by kerosene and liquid oxygen, producing 800 tons of thrust

🟠 RD-171MV engine successfully ran for the required 160 seconds. This paves the way for flight-design testing of the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket