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Ep. 636 – 12-Year-Old Secretly Conned By School Staff Into Believing She’s Transgender
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20 views • February 03, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we head to Florida, where a lawsuit is underway after parents claim their 12-year-old daughter attempted to commit suicide at school after staff secretly convinced her she was transgender.
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