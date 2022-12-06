This all about Jesus and the compassion he has for all that would come to him. It does not matter where you are or what you have done as well as your status in life. In fact if you are under estimated and over looked or feel you are not deserving, well you are exactly who he wants to show himself to. He also wants you to be prepared for what's coming and wants you to be armed with the truth. It's your time to shine and let the world see him in you. Book By: Mark Tomasello The link to the webpage is: https://www.christianfaithpublishing.com/books/?book=compassion-beyond-understanding