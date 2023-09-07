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Malik Obama | “She Was A Woman, But Lately She Seems Like She's A Shapeshifter. She Changes”
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183 views • September 07, 2023

Exclusive In-Depth Interview With Obama's Older Half-Brother Malik Obama & General Flynn:


*“She Was A Woman, But Lately She Seems Like She's A Shapeshifter. She Changes”

*“What Is The Truth Behind This Guy, Who Is Barack Obama?”

*“He Used Me And Our Family As A Pedestal To Get To Where He Is.“

*“He’s Not What He Claims Or What He Puts Out To Be.”


WATCH the FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

https://rumble.com/v3f7kms-malik-obama-general-flynn-and-malik-obama-exclusive-interview-who-is-the-re.html


Follow Malik Obama HERE - https://twitter.com/ObamaMalik

Malik Obama BIG BAD BROTHER FROM KENYA: Abon’go Malik Obama That’s the Way it Is -The Story of My Life Thoughts and Reflections - READ - https://www.amazon.com/Malik-Obama-BIG-BROTHER-KENYA/dp/B08CPCD94S/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=malik+obama+book&qid=1693954135&sprefix=malik+obama+%2Caps%2C147&sr=8-1


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Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

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What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

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Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

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ReAwaken America Tour History:

*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out

*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out

*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out

*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out

*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out

*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out

*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out

*January - Phoenix, AZ Was 100% Sold Out

*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out

*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out

*April - Salem, Oregon Was 100% Sold Out

*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th Was 100% Sold Out

*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th Was 100% Sold Out

*Batavia, NY - August 12th & 13th Was 100% Sold Out

*Washington / Idaho - September 16th & 17th Was 100% Sold Out

*Manheim, Pennsylvania - October 21st & 22nd Was 100% Sold Out

*Branson, Missouri - November 4th & 5th Was 100% Sold Out

*Nashville, Tennessee - January 20th & 21st Was 100% Sold Out

*Doral, Florida - May 12th & 13th Was 100% Sold Out

*Las Vegas, NV - August 25th & 26th Was 100% Sold Out

**********************************************************************************

Keywords
barack obamageneral flynnmalik obama
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