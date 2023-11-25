Create New Account
Gaza - Why Israel Wants The Palestinians Out
The Kokoda Kid
Whether it's through re-location or genocide, Israel wants to be rid of the Palestinians once and for all and this is why we're seeing the war crimes by the IDF unfolding in Gaza. Why is Israel doing this?

Could it be to do with money? Money from the rich oil and natural gas reserves beneath the Gaza Strip or is it driven by pure hate of the people?

If oil and gas were the main ingredients of this invasion, then this could also explain why the U.S. rushed its warships to the Middle East after October 7th. Could it be that the U.S. wants to 'protect' these reserves just as it's doing in Iraq and Syria?

Scott Ritter lays it all out for us to consider.

israelmiddle eastwargenocidepalestiniansgazahamasmiddle east warmiddle east conflictillegal occupationisraeli war crimes

