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F##k Joe Biden chant is sweeping the nation at sporting events.
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92 views • October 05, 2021
F##k Joe Biden chant is sweeping the nation at sporting events.
RT News - October 05 2021
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/536598-rtnews-october-05-12msk/
'F*** Joe Biden' Chant Breaks Out at New York Jets NFL Game
https://www.newsweek.com/f-joe-biden-chant-breaks-out-new-york-jets-nfl-game-1635185
This NASCAR interview is amazing. Is she really not aware what they’re chanting?
https://sports.yahoo.com/hear-reporter-mistakes-crowds-f-173900959.html
During an interview following NASCAR driver Brandon Brown's victory at his first Xfinity Series Saturday, fans appeared to chant "F*** Joe Biden" despite an NBC reporter's claim they yelled "Let's Go Brandon."
“Oh my God, this is just everything we’ve hoped and dreamed for,” Brown said. “Everything I’ve ever wanted to do is take the trophy home to mom and dad.” As chanting grew louder, the camera shot panned to the fans in the Talladega Superspeedway stands.
“As you can hear the chants from the crowd — ‘Let’s go Brandon,'” the reporter said, pausing to allow viewers a chance to hear what was being said in unison. However, audio of the chant seems instead to be sending an impolite political message, leading some online users to question whether the interviewer was trying to downplay the situation.
Fuck Joe Biden chant is sweeping the nation.
https://youtu.be/77JOGi7U0qw
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
RT News - October 05 2021
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/536598-rtnews-october-05-12msk/
'F*** Joe Biden' Chant Breaks Out at New York Jets NFL Game
https://www.newsweek.com/f-joe-biden-chant-breaks-out-new-york-jets-nfl-game-1635185
This NASCAR interview is amazing. Is she really not aware what they’re chanting?
https://sports.yahoo.com/hear-reporter-mistakes-crowds-f-173900959.html
During an interview following NASCAR driver Brandon Brown's victory at his first Xfinity Series Saturday, fans appeared to chant "F*** Joe Biden" despite an NBC reporter's claim they yelled "Let's Go Brandon."
“Oh my God, this is just everything we’ve hoped and dreamed for,” Brown said. “Everything I’ve ever wanted to do is take the trophy home to mom and dad.” As chanting grew louder, the camera shot panned to the fans in the Talladega Superspeedway stands.
“As you can hear the chants from the crowd — ‘Let’s go Brandon,'” the reporter said, pausing to allow viewers a chance to hear what was being said in unison. However, audio of the chant seems instead to be sending an impolite political message, leading some online users to question whether the interviewer was trying to downplay the situation.
Fuck Joe Biden chant is sweeping the nation.
https://youtu.be/77JOGi7U0qw
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
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