Ep. 390 | Is Military The Answer w/ Michele Swinick | The Daily Dose





Part 1: Vince Tagliavia opens the show to begin reviewing the news and events of the day as it pertains to the unfolding global conspiracy.





Part 2: Joshua Reid is joined by Michele Swinick to discuss the BIG news in AZ that can help save America! Michele has her eyes set on how to prevail through the Spiritual War Between Good & Evil.





Guest Website: www.EverythingHomeAboutUs.com





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